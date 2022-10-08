Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63.

