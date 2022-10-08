Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.