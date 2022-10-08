Scouthub (HUB) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Scouthub (HUB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Scouthub has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Scouthub has a market cap of $3.29 million and $157,863.00 worth of Scouthub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scouthub token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scouthub alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.39 or 0.99999000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Scouthub Token Profile

Scouthub is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2022. Scouthub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,779,310 tokens. Scouthub’s official message board is medium.com/@scouthub. Scouthub’s official website is www.scouthub.io. Scouthub’s official Twitter account is @scouthub_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scouthub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scouthub (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scouthub has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scouthub is 0.12802544 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $192,596.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scouthub.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scouthub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scouthub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scouthub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scouthub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scouthub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.