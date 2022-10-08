SCROOGE (SCROOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SCROOGE (SCROOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. SCROOGE has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $46,466.00 worth of SCROOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SCROOGE has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One SCROOGE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SCROOGE

SCROOGE launched on December 10th, 2021. SCROOGE’s official Twitter account is @scrooge_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCROOGE is https://reddit.com/r/scroogecoin. The official website for SCROOGE is www.scroogegold.com.

Buying and Selling SCROOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “SCROOGE (SCROOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SCROOGE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SCROOGE is 0 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $401.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scroogegold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCROOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCROOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCROOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

