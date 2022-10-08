Sealem Token (ST) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $827,760.23

Sealem Token (ST) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Sealem Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sealem Token has a market capitalization of $827,760.23 and $11,310.00 worth of Sealem Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sealem Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sealem Token Token Profile

Sealem Token was first traded on June 30th, 2022. Sealem Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. Sealem Token’s official Twitter account is @sealemlab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sealem Token is medium.com/@sealemlab. The Reddit community for Sealem Token is https://reddit.com/r/sealem_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sealem Token is sealemlab.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling Sealem Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Sealem Token (ST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sealem Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sealem Token is 0.14040858 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sealemlab.com/#/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealem Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sealem Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sealem Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

