Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMS opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 113.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.