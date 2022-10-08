Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

