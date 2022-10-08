Seascape Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Seascape Crowns (CWS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Seascape Crowns token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seascape Crowns has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $232,146.00 worth of Seascape Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seascape Crowns has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.37 or 1.00002250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063635 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Seascape Crowns Profile

Seascape Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Seascape Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,411,637 tokens. The Reddit community for Seascape Crowns is https://reddit.com/r/seascapenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seascape Crowns is www.seascape.network. Seascape Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seascape Crowns

According to CryptoCompare, “Seascape Crowns (CWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seascape Crowns has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,411,112.519046 in circulation. The last known price of Seascape Crowns is 0.42562758 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $179,095.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seascape.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seascape Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seascape Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seascape Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

