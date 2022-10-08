SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
SEAS stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares in the last quarter. Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
