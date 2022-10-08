SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

SEAS stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares in the last quarter. Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.