SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SEAS opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

