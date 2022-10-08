Security National Bank Sells 907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Visa stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

