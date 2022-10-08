Seedling Token (SDLN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $330,228.54

Seedling Token (SDLN) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Seedling Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedling Token has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedling Token has a total market cap of $330,228.54 and approximately $10,593.00 worth of Seedling Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Seedling Token Token Profile

Seedling Token’s launch date was December 29th, 2021. Seedling Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,826,804 tokens. Seedling Token’s official message board is seedling-cm.medium.com. Seedling Token’s official Twitter account is @seedlingcm. The official website for Seedling Token is www.seedling.cm.

Buying and Selling Seedling Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedling Token (SDLN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Seedling Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seedling Token is 0.03377501 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seedling.cm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedling Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedling Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedling Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

