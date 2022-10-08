SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

SEI Investments stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

