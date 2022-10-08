Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $136,453.04 and $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @dollarprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/dollarprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seigniorage Shares has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 20,395,279.38817203 in circulation. The last known price of Seigniorage Shares is 0.00696669 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,964.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dollarprotocol.com/.”

