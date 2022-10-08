Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

