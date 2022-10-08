Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0625 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $28.75 million and $43.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/sentinel_protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @uppsentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentinel Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000.00000006 with 459,834,811.2862929 in circulation. The last known price of Sentinel Protocol is 0.06260042 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,825,263.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sentinelprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.