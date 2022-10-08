Sentre Protocol (SNTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,201.00

Sentre Protocol (SNTR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Sentre Protocol has a market cap of $413,075.48 and $28,201.00 worth of Sentre Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentre Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentre Protocol has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.02 or 0.99996551 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063725 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Sentre Protocol Token Profile

Sentre Protocol (SNTR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Sentre Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,426,974 tokens. Sentre Protocol’s official website is sentre.io/#. Sentre Protocol’s official Twitter account is @sentreprotocol.

Sentre Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentre Protocol (SNTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sentre Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sentre Protocol is 0.00238234 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,787.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sentre.io/#/.”

