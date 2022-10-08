Sepio Capital LP Buys 29,514 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

