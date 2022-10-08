Sepio Capital LP Buys 60,069 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,069 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BK opened at $39.48 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

