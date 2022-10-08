Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

