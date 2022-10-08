Sepio Capital LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $53,660,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,083,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $26,972,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Hexcel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

