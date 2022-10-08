Sepio Capital LP Has $2.66 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.75 and a 200-day moving average of $318.20. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

