Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.