Sepio Capital LP Sells 11,748 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

