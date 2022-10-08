Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,711 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

