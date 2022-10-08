Sepio Capital LP Sells 312 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

