Sepio Capital LP Sells 420 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 268,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSL opened at $292.45 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.17 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

