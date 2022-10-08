Sepio Capital LP Sells 49,376 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 234.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

EIS stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

