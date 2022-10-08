Sepio Capital LP Sells 661 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.48. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

