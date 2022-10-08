Sepio Capital LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,031 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,131,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,854,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,527,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 633,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 396,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 368,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWL stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

