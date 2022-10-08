Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) PT Lowered to GBX 190

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SECCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 244 ($2.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

