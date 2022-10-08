ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $593.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $401.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

