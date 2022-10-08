sETH2 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $189,679.00 (SETH2)

sETH2 (SETH2) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. sETH2 has a market cap of $38.08 million and $189,679.00 worth of sETH2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sETH2 token can currently be purchased for $1,304.69 or 0.06697758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sETH2 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

sETH2 Token Profile

sETH2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. sETH2’s total supply is 63,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,190 tokens. The official website for sETH2 is stakewise.io/app/pool. The Reddit community for sETH2 is https://reddit.com/r/stakewise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sETH2’s official message board is stakewise.medium.com. sETH2’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sETH2

According to CryptoCompare, “sETH2 (SETH2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. sETH2 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of sETH2 is 1,307.53752867 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $209,553.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io/app/pool/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sETH2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sETH2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sETH2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

