Shakita Inu (SHAK) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Shakita Inu (SHAK) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Shakita Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shakita Inu has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Shakita Inu has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $13,717.00 worth of Shakita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shakita Inu

Shakita Inu’s launch date was August 9th, 2021. Shakita Inu’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,337,434,222 tokens. Shakita Inu’s official Twitter account is @shakitainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shakita Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shakitainu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shakita Inu is www.shakitainu.com.

Buying and Selling Shakita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shakita Inu (SHAK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shakita Inu has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shakita Inu is 0.00013627 USD and is down -15.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,164.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shakitainu.com.”

