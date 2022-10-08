Sharps Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 11th (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology’s (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 11th. Sharps Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $15,937,500 based on an initial share price of $4.25. After the expiration of Sharps Technology’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
STSS stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
