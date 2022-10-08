Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,345.50 ($28.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.49. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

