Shera Tokens Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (SHR)

Shera Tokens (SHR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Shera Tokens has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shera Tokens token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shera Tokens has a market cap of $406,880.09 and approximately $96,104.00 worth of Shera Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shera Tokens alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.02 or 0.99996551 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Shera Tokens Token Profile

Shera Tokens is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2022. Shera Tokens’ total supply is 1,859,364,276,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,294,838,818,003 tokens. Shera Tokens’ official website is sheratokens.com. Shera Tokens’ official Twitter account is @sheratokens. The Reddit community for Shera Tokens is https://reddit.com/r/sheratokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shera Tokens Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shera Tokens (SHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shera Tokens has a current supply of 1,859,364,276,838 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shera Tokens is 0.0000003 USD and is down -9.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $335,637.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sheratokens.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shera Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shera Tokens should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shera Tokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shera Tokens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shera Tokens and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.