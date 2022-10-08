Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $205.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $204.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.60.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.