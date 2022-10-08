ShibaDoge Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,132.00 (SHIBDOGE)

ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ShibaDoge token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShibaDoge has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. ShibaDoge has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $25,132.00 worth of ShibaDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ShibaDoge Profile

ShibaDoge was first traded on December 23rd, 2021. ShibaDoge’s official website is www.realshibadoge.com. The official message board for ShibaDoge is realshibadoge.medium.com. ShibaDoge’s official Twitter account is @realshibadoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShibaDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ShibaDoge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ShibaDoge is 0 USD and is down -28.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $103,031.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realshibadoge.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShibaDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShibaDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShibaDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

