Shibaverse (VERSE) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Shibaverse (VERSE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Shibaverse has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $11,439.00 worth of Shibaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shibaverse has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Shibaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shibaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shibaverse

Shibaverse’s genesis date was August 18th, 2021. Shibaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Shibaverse is medium.com/@shibaverse. Shibaverse’s official Twitter account is @shibaverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shibaverse’s official website is www.shibaverse.io.

Buying and Selling Shibaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibaverse (VERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shibaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shibaverse is 0.00325535 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,008.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibaverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shibaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shibaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shibaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shibaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.