Shiden Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.84 Million (SDN)

Shiden Network (SDN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Shiden Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shiden Network token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiden Network has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $859,019.00 worth of Shiden Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shiden Network Token Profile

Shiden Network’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. Shiden Network’s total supply is 71,394,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,374,644 tokens. Shiden Network’s official website is shiden.astar.network. Shiden Network’s official Twitter account is @shidennetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiden Network is https://reddit.com/r/shidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shiden Network’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Shiden Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiden Network (SDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Shiden Network has a current supply of 71,394,391.64402872 with 30,941,332.41877176 in circulation. The last known price of Shiden Network is 0.34161915 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $274,581.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shiden.astar.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiden Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiden Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiden Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

