Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.87.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

