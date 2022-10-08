Shih Tzu Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,796.00 (SHIH-TZU)

Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Shih Tzu Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shih Tzu Inu has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Shih Tzu Inu has a market cap of $317,412.03 and approximately $65,796.00 worth of Shih Tzu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shih Tzu Inu Profile

Shih Tzu Inu’s launch date was August 29th, 2022. Shih Tzu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shih Tzu Inu’s official website is shihtzuinu.us. Shih Tzu Inu’s official Twitter account is @_shih_tzu_inu. The official message board for Shih Tzu Inu is medium.com/@shih-tzu_inu. The Reddit community for Shih Tzu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shitzu_inu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shih Tzu Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shih Tzu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shih Tzu Inu is 0 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,722.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shihtzuinu.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

