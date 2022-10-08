SHILL Token (SHILL) Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week

SHILL Token (SHILL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. SHILL Token has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $1.09 million worth of SHILL Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHILL Token has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SHILL Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHILL Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SHILL Token

SHILL Token launched on November 9th, 2021. SHILL Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,098,944 tokens. SHILL Token’s official Twitter account is @projectseedgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHILL Token is https://reddit.com/r/projectseedgame. The official website for SHILL Token is projectseed.io. The official message board for SHILL Token is projectseed.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SHILL Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SHILL Token (SHILL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SHILL Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 282,098,943.66999996 in circulation. The last known price of SHILL Token is 0.03236648 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $872,552.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projectseed.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHILL Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHILL Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHILL Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHILL Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHILL Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.