Shiryo Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (SHIRYO)

Shiryo (SHIRYO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Shiryo has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $333,619.00 worth of Shiryo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shiryo has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shiryo token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Shiryo Profile

Shiryo was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Shiryo’s total supply is 981,847,205,393,966,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,846,777,310,948,400 tokens. The official website for Shiryo is shiryoinu.com. The official message board for Shiryo is medium.com/@shiryo-inu. The Reddit community for Shiryo is https://reddit.com/r/shiryo_official. Shiryo’s official Twitter account is @shiryo_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiryo

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiryo (SHIRYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shiryo has a current supply of 981,847,205,393,966,100 with 981,846,777,310,948,350 in circulation. The last known price of Shiryo is 0 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $158,789.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shiryoinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiryo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiryo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiryo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

