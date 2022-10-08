Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.17 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a one year high of €165.70 ($169.08).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

