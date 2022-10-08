Shopping.io Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million (SHOP)

Shopping.io Token (SHOP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Shopping.io Token has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $37,292.00 worth of Shopping.io Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping.io Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping.io Token token can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shopping.io Token Token Profile

Shopping.io Token launched on May 15th, 2021. Shopping.io Token’s total supply is 99,999,998 tokens. Shopping.io Token’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io. Shopping.io Token’s official website is shopping.io.

Shopping.io Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io (SHOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shopping.io has a current supply of 99,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shopping.io is 0.03372603 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,505.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shopping.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping.io Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping.io Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping.io Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

