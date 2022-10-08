Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £124.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2,371.43. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 845.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 894.31.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.
Insider Activity at Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
