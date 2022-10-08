Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) Price Hits $0.0000

Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Shuna Inuverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shuna Inuverse has a market cap of $295,865.99 and approximately $11,455.00 worth of Shuna Inuverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shuna Inuverse has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shuna Inuverse Profile

Shuna Inuverse’s total supply is 87,609,300,945,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,609,300,945,592 tokens. Shuna Inuverse’s official Twitter account is @shuna_inuverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shuna Inuverse is medium.com/@shunainuverse. The official website for Shuna Inuverse is www.shunainuverse.com.

Shuna Inuverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuna Inuverse has a current supply of 87,609,300,945,592 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shuna Inuverse is 0 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $553.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shunainuverse.com/.”

