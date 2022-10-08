SideKick Token (SK) Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

SideKick Token (SK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, SideKick Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. SideKick Token has a market cap of $4.44 million and $10,244.00 worth of SideKick Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SideKick Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

SideKick Token Profile

SideKick Token was first traded on June 11th, 2021. SideKick Token’s official Twitter account is @sidekickfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. SideKick Token’s official website is sidekick.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “SideKick Token (SK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SideKick Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SideKick Token is 0.04385211 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $510.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sidekick.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SideKick Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SideKick Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SideKick Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

